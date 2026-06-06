Bahrain condemns Iranian attacks on its territory, as well as on Kuwait

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned Iranian attacks on the Bahraini and the Kuwaiti territories, calling them "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the two countries" and a "threat to the security and stability" of the Gulf region.

The missiles were "successfully" intercepted, the ministry said in a statement, according to the Bahrain News Agency.

It also accused Iran of violating the UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which condemned Iranian attacks and any attempts to close the Strait of Hormuz or disrupt international maritime navigation.

Manama also urged Tehran to immediately halt the "unjustified" attacks, fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions, disclose the locations of naval mines, and facilitate the safe departure of over 20,000 stranded sailors from the region.

The ministry said Bahrain's patience "does not signify weakness," stressing that the defense of its sovereignty is a red line, and pledged to take all legitimate measures to safeguard its security.

Earlier in the day, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said that "the siren has been sounded" following Iranian attacks, and that "citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

Kuwait had also said its air defenses were responding to "hostile missile and drone threats."

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering a cycle of retaliatory attacks that widened instability across the region.

Iran, in retaliation, subsequently launched strikes against Israel and targeted countries hosting US military bases, while also disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies.

A ceasefire later took effect, though diplomatic efforts to secure a broader agreement have continued.