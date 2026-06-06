Trump says Iran has about a fifth of missile arsenal left

Iran still has just over a fifth of its missile arsenal despite massive airstrikes during the war, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.



Most of Iran's drone factories, launch pads and missile production facilities had been knocked out, Trump said in an interview with NBC News. "But they still have capacity. They have some missiles, they have some drones," he added.



"I would say percentagewise, maybe 21%-22% of their missiles. It's a lot of missiles, but it's not what it was when we first attacked."



It remained unclear what Trump based his estimate on.



Media reports citing US officials or intelligence findings have suggested that Iran still has a large share of its missiles.



The New York Times reported in mid-May that Iran still had about 70% of its mobile launchers and around 70% of its missile arsenal. The Washington Post had cited similar figures.



A senior US military official rejected those circulating figures as false during a hearing in Congress, but did not provide figures of his own.



Trump has repeatedly portrayed the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which began in late February, as successful. A ceasefire has been in place for almost two months.

