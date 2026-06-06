Pakistani interior minister travelling to Iran for talks

Pakistan's interior minister is travelling to Tehran as part of Islamabad's ongoing diplomatic efforts to foster dialogue between Iran and the United States amid fresh attacks, officials said on Saturday.



"Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is travelling to Tehran today for a series of high-level meetings with Iranian officials," security and diplomatic sources said.



Naqvi is seen as a close confidante of army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, who has also visited Iran as part of Islambad's effort to mediate between the warring parties.



The interior minister has been shuttling between Tehran and Islamabad since the first round of direct talks between Iran and the US.



The visit comes on the heels of Naqvi's meetings with his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) interior ministers' meeting in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday and Friday.



"Both interior ministers emphasized the need to continue diplomatic efforts consistently for sustainable peace in the region," the Pakistani Interior Ministry said in a statement following the meeting.



The United States and Iran have recently again attacked each other in the Gulf region despite a ceasefire, which has been in place for almost two months after the war began on February 28.

