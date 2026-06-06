Trump envoys hold meeting with nuclear experts for deal with Iran

President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the US state od Tennessee to meet technical experts who could support future nuclear negotiations with Iran, Axios reported Friday.

The White House is seeking a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran aimed at ending the war and launching detailed nuclear talks, according to the report. Several issues remain unresolved, but negotiations are said to be in their final stages, with a possible agreement still uncertain.

"This meeting in Oak Ridge doesn't mean that a deal is going to happen, but it is a sign that the negotiations are in a very serious phase and that there is a good chance to get it done, and we want to be prepared," said one US official about the Thursday meeting.

Oak Ridge is home to leading specialists in uranium processing and centrifuge technology. The report said a team of about 100 experts has been assembled to support negotiations if a preliminary agreement is reached, and Witkoff and Kushner met them to discuss preparations.

Last week, the envoys and Iranian officials reportedly agreed on terms for a 60-day MOU covering a ceasefire extension, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian oil sales and talks on Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and future enrichment limits.

Trump reportedly requested two changes to the draft, while Iran also proposed revisions. One key dispute concerns the deadline for down-blending Iran's enriched uranium. Washington wants 60 days, while Tehran seeks 90. The sides also disagree on the timing and amount of frozen Iranian funds to be released.

If talks move forward, the expert team would help design plans for handling Iran's nuclear material, imposing additional enrichment limits and verifying compliance. The report said some of the experts recently helped recover enriched uranium from Venezuela, which was transferred to the state of South Carolina for processing last month.