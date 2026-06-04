Zelenskyy asks for additional support to strengthen anti-ballistic defense capabilities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Wednesday for additional support to strengthen Ukraine's anti-ballistic defense capabilities after meeting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and ambassadors from alliance member states in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said NATO allies reaffirmed their support for Ukraine during the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting.

"Today, Mark Rutte was in Ukraine, together with ambassadors of all NATO member states. The Ukraine-NATO Council met," he said.

Zelenskyy said the meeting sent a clear signal that Ukraine should receive additional support, particularly in strengthening its anti-ballistic defense capabilities.

He said partner countries approved new contributions under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative that are expected to be delivered in June.

The PURL mechanism was launched through a joint initiative announced by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on July 14. Under the framework, NATO member states purchase weapons for Ukraine from US stockpiles.

Zelenskyy also stressed the need to accelerate efforts to develop Europe's own anti-ballistic defense systems, arguing that the continent has the industrial and technological capacity to produce its own missiles and air defense systems.

He thanked France, Norway, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Italy for cooperating with Ukraine on air and missile defense projects.

"Europe will truly become stronger when this is achieved. Not if, but when," he said, emphasizing the need for faster implementation of political decisions.

The Ukrainian president also said he discussed preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara with Rutte.

Ukraine has been invited to attend the gathering and will be represented there, Zelenskyy said, adding that Kyiv expects the summit to produce concrete results, including possible agreements aimed at strengthening anti-ballistic defense.