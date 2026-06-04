US renews Middle East travel warnings as regional security 'remains complex'

The US State Department on Thursday renewed its warning about the volatile security environment in the Middle East, urging American citizens to exercise caution as regional tensions remain high.

"Due to high tensions in the region, the security environment remains complex and can change quickly," the Bureau of Consular Affairs said.

The department advised Americans in the region to remain vigilant and monitor local news for developments that could affect their safety.

Travel advisories for Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the West Bank remain at "Level 3-reconsider travel," while Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Gaza remain under a "Level 4-do not travel" advisory.

While many of these advisories have been in place for an extended period, the renewed emphasis comes amid the regional war that began Feb. 28.

Regional escalation in the Middle East has continued since the United States and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, disrupting key shipping routes and energy infrastructure and pushing up prices for oil, gas and fuel, raising fears of shortages, inflation, and a renewed cost-of-living crisis.