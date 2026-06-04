US REJECTS ALL ATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW BOLIVIAS PRESIDENT: PENTAGON CHIEF

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday voiced support for the government of Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz and warned against any efforts to undermine the country's leadership.



Pentagon and Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C) "reject all attempts to overthrow the legitimate government" of Paz, Hegseth said on US media company X.



"The United States is watching," he said.



Hegseth framed the issue as part of a broader struggle against drug trafficking organizations and criminal networks operating throughout the region.



"Bolivia must not allow itself to fall prey to the old status quo of narco-terrorist dominance in the region.



"We will continue to support our A3C partners like Bolivia to ensure that narco-terrorists are deterred from profiting on death and destruction in our hemisphere," he added.



Bolivia's defense and education ministers stepped down Tuesday following weeks of anti-government protests calling for Paz to resign.



Workers, farmers, miners, transport operators, and teachers are calling for urgent action to address the country's deepest economic crisis in 40 years.



The administration of Paz blames supporters of former President Evo Morales, who currently faces an arrest warrant, for the violence and unrest.



Morales called on the government to hold elections within 90 days as a solution to the crisis.