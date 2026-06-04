Turkish president says Türkiye continues to develop Africa ties based on ‘equal partnership’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday that Türkiye will continue to strengthen its relations with African countries on a foundation of equal partnerships, mutual respect, and win-win principles.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger's president, following talks at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan reiterated Ankara's commitment to deepening cooperation across the African continent.

"We continue to develop our relations with African countries on the basis of equal partnerships, mutual respect, and win-win principles," said Erdoğan.

The Turkish leader also voiced support for African nations confronting security challenges, particularly in the Sahel region, bordering the Sahara Desert.

"We stand by our friendly and brotherly countries in the fight against terrorist groups that sow instability, especially in the Sahel region of the continent," he said.

Tchiani was in the Turkish capital for talks with Erdoğan on bilateral ties and regional issues.