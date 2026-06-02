Trump administration pressures Oman to cut ties with Tehran: Report

The US has intensified diplomatic pressure on Oman, demanding the Gulf state abandon its historic neutrality and sever diplomatic relations with Iran, according to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday.

American and Arab officials indicated that Washington now views Oman's policy on Iran as being actively hostile to US interests.

The Trump administration has reportedly threatened to impose sanctions or even launch military strikes against Oman following intelligence assessments suggesting the country might join Iran in taxing commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Both countries have coasts on the strategic waterway.

The Omani leadership has denied these allegations, maintaining that its neutral stance is essential for regional mediation. However, US officials remain skeptical, citing Oman's refusal to explicitly denounce Iranian military actions.

Friction between the two capitals reportedly began just before the current conflict when Washington felt the Omani foreign minister provided inaccurate assessments on a potential nuclear deal.

US President Donald Trump last week fueled these tensions by warning that Oman must cooperate or face military consequences. "Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we'll have to blow 'em up," said Trump.