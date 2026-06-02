4th round of US-mediated Lebanon-Israel talks begins in Washington

The fourth round of US-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel began Tuesday at the US State Department in Washington after participating delegations arrived, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

No further details were immediately available about the agenda of the talks.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon in violation of a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended until early July.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, at least 3,433 people have been killed and 10,395 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.

The conflict has displaced more than 1 million people and caused widespread damage to civilian infrastructure, including schools, healthcare facilities, mosques and churches.

Israel recently asked its forces to "expand the maneuver," but US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Israeli forces would not move on Beirut after a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.