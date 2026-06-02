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News World Pope Leo names EWTN executive as first woman to lead Vatican communications

Pope Leo names EWTN executive as first woman to lead Vatican communications

Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday named a Mexico-born news executive to head up the Vatican's powerful communications department -- the first lay woman to hold a post in the Roman Curia. Maria Montserrat Alvarado, currently president of the Catholic media outlet EWTN News, will take up her post on November 1, the Vatican said in a statement.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 02,2026
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POPE LEO NAMES EWTN EXECUTIVE AS FIRST WOMAN TO LEAD VATICAN COMMUNICATIONS

Pope Leo named an executive with U.S. Catholic media conglomerate EWTN as the new head ⁠of the Vatican's ⁠communications department on Tuesday, in the first appointment of a woman to the senior Church role.

Maria ⁠Montserrat Alvarado, originally from Mexico City, will lead the Vatican's Dicastery for Communications, a sprawling operation that oversees the Vatican's news portal, radio station, newspaper and press office, among other entities.

Alvarado, president and chief operating officer of EWTN News since 2023, ⁠will ⁠replace Paolo Ruffini, who has been in the role since 2018 and is retiring. She will start her duties in November, said a statement.

The Eternal Word Television Network was launched by a nun named Mother ⁠Angelica in 1981, but has grown into a global media conglomerate with nearly a dozen TV stations, a book publishing division, a newspaper and radio affiliate.

The station often appeals to conservative ⁠U.S. ‌Catholics. President ‌Donald Trump has appeared ⁠on the network several ‌times and one of its top hosts is a Fox ⁠News contributor.

The network was ⁠an occasional critic of the ⁠late Pope Francis, who complained about it "bad-mouthing" him.