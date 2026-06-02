Spain calls violence in southern Lebanon 'unjustifiable,' urges respect for ceasefire

Spain on Tuesday denounced the recent escalation of violence in southern Lebanon, describing it as "unjustifiable," warning that it risks undermining efforts to preserve the fragile ceasefire in place since mid-April.

"The escalation of violence in southern Lebanon is unjustifiable," Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on US social media company X.

"It violates the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, obstructs ongoing direct talks, exacerbates the humanitarian crisis, and undermines international efforts to consolidate the ceasefire," he added.

Albares called on all parties to fully comply with the ceasefire agreement reached on April 16.

The Spanish foreign minister reiterated Madrid's support for international de-escalation efforts and for the Lebanese government's attempts to strengthen state authority across the country.

"Spain supports international initiatives for de-escalation and the Lebanese government in its efforts to restore the state's monopoly on the use of force throughout the country," Albares said.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon since early March, soon after Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war, despite the truce mediated by the US.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently ordered troops to strike targets in Beirut, but was restrained by US President Donald Trump on Monday as Tehran threatened to walk out of negotiations meant to end the Iran war. The Israeli premier, however, vowed to operate as planned in southern Lebanon.