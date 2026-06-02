At least 929 homeless people died in France in 2025, data shows

At least 929 homeless people died in France in 2025, according to a provisional count by the Les Morts de la Rue (The Dead of the Street) collective.

"The number continues to increase year after year," Adele Lenormand, a member of the collective, said, noting that 912 deaths were recorded in 2024.

The collective said the figure is based on data collected through mid-April and remains provisional.

The deaths include people living on the streets as well as those in temporary accommodation, it said.

The group warned that the annual toll could exceed 1,000 if the trend continues.

The average age of those who died was around 50, with cases ranging from infants to elderly people, according to the collective.

It said 83% of the deceased were men, while children and teenagers were also among the victims.

The group said the figures underscore persistent shortcomings in housing policies and data collection on homelessness in France.

A memorial event is being held in Paris on Tuesday, where the names of the deceased are being read aloud.





