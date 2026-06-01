Over 890 arrested amid violent PSG celebrations across France

More than 890 people were arrested across France after celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph over Arsenal turned violent over the weekend, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Monday.

Speaking to France Inter, Nunez said authorities carried out more than 890 arrests nationwide during the two-day period, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

He said the figure represented an increase of more than 45% compared with the previous year.

Nunez also said 178 police officers and gendarmes were injured during the unrest.

According to BFMTV, 312 of those arrested were subsequently placed in police custody.



