Netanyahu, Trump discuss Iran, Lebanon over phone amid Israeli escalation: Media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the situation in Lebanon and Iran during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Monday, Israeli media reported.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported the call, without giving details about who initiated the contact.

The paper said the call focused on the issues of Lebanon and Iran, without providing further details.

It came amid Israeli military escalation in Lebanon and hours after Netanyahu ordered the army to carry out airstrikes in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Iranian media earlier reported that Tehran halted the exchanges of messages with Washington over the Israeli escalation in Lebanon.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN said Israel had planned to attack Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday morning, but decided to postpone the bombardment due to US intervention.

"Israel is exerting significant pressure behind the scenes to launch an attack in response to the escalating Hezbollah strikes, but it is unclear at this stage whether the United States will allow a large-scale attack on Beirut in light of Iranian threats, including the threat of a direct attack on Israel," KAN said.

"To this day, Israel has succeeded in separating the Iranian arena from the Lebanese scene, and it remains unclear whether this time Israeli interests will prevail over American interests."

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Efforts for a solution, however, have continued since.