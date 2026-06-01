Trump says talks with Iran continuing 'at rapid pace'

US President Donald Trump said Monday that talks with Iran were continuing "at a rapid pace."

"Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.

Earlier Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran had halted exchanges with the US via mediators to protest Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Efforts for a solution, however, have continued since.