Trump says Israel, Hezbollah agree to halt 'all shooting'

US President Donald Trump said Monday that "all shooting" between Israel and Hezbollah would be halted following a series of phone calls involving both sides.

Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that he had "a very productive call" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and received assurances that Tel Aviv would not send troops to the Lebanese capital Beirut.

"There will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back," Trump said.

The US president said that through senior intermediaries, he had communicated with Hezbollah and secured a commitment to bring hostilities to a halt.

"Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel," he added.