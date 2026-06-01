Iran says US responsible for consequences of Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon

First responders gather at the site of an Israeli strike that hit near a hospital in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on June 1, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Iran's Foreign Ministry held the United States responsible for the consequences of Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon, warning that Tehran would defend its interests "wherever necessary."

In a statement, the ministry said the April 8 ceasefire agreement halted what it described as the US- and Israeli-imposed war against Iran on all fronts, including Lebanon.

It said that since the ceasefire took effect, the United States has repeatedly committed "clear violations" of the agreement, including continued interference with Iranian commercial shipping.

The ministry also accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire in Lebanon, saying the Israeli attacks have breached Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty, killed and injured thousands of Lebanese, displaced around 2 million people and damaged infrastructure and civilian homes.

"A violation of the ceasefire on any front constitutes a violation on all fronts," the statement said.

US RESPONSIBILITY



The ministry said that despite US efforts in the initial days after the ceasefire to pressure Israel to halt its attacks on Lebanon, Washington bears direct responsibility both for alleged violations of the ceasefire with Iran and for Israeli violations in Lebanon.

"The responsibility for the consequences and repercussions of this situation rests with the United States," the statement said.

Iran has repeatedly warned about what it described as the dangerous consequences of ceasefire violations for regional peace and security and has called for an end to the attacks, the ministry added.

The ministry said Iran reserves the right to defend itself under international law.

"It is evident that the Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its interests with all its capabilities and by utilizing all available capacities, based on its inherent right to self-defense, wherever it deems necessary," the statement said.

The statement comes amid escalating tensions over Israeli military operations in Lebanon and ongoing disputes between Tehran and Washington following their ceasefire.