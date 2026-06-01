Erdoğan says Türkiye confronts efforts to reshape region through bloodshed, advances defense industry

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that Türkiye is working to counter efforts to reshape the region through ongoing conflicts, while continuing to strengthen its defense industry.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said attempts are being made to influence regional developments through "bloodshed and tears" in Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan and Yemen, adding that Türkiye is acting to foil such "games."

He said Türkiye is also "making history" in the defense industry and remains focused on its long-term goals amid what he described as a period of major regional and global change.

"As the government and alliance, we are aware that we have assumed a historic responsibility at a time of historic transformations. We have no time to engage in quarrels or polemics," Erdoğan said.

He also said Istanbul would remain Turkish and Muslim despite what he described as opposition from "remnants of Byzantium."

Stressing national unity, Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue to stand together, grow stronger and move forward as one nation.