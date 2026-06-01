Israeli court approves appointment of Roman Gofman as next Mossad chief

Israel's Supreme Court approved the appointment of Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman as the next head of the Mossad intelligence agency, according to Hebrew media reports Monday.

The court rejected two petitions challenging Gofman's appointment in a majority decision by Justices Ofer Grosskopf and Alex Stein. Justice Daphne Barak-Erez dissented, saying additional examination was needed regarding issues she considered unresolved.

According to Israeli media reports, the petitions were linked to allegations concerning Gofman's conduct in the so-called Ori Elmakayes affair.

In the majority opinion, Grosskopf said the evidence before the court, including classified material, did not indicate ethical misconduct that would disqualify Gofman from serving as Mossad chief.

"The existing evidence shows that the Elmakayes affair does not place an ethical stain on Maj. Gen. Gofman's impressive career," Grosskopf wrote, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The ruling came a day before Gofman's planned transition ceremony.

Gofman is expected to assume the post Tuesday, replacing outgoing Mossad Director David Barnea, who has led Israel's foreign intelligence agency since 2021.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated Gofman for the position despite objections from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and former Supreme Court President Asher Grunis, who chairs the committee responsible for reviewing senior appointments, according to Maariv.

The Mossad is Israel's primary foreign intelligence agency and plays a central role in intelligence gathering, covert operations and national security policy.