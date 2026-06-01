China, Brazil vow to bolster practical cooperation as top diplomats meet in Beijing

China and Brazil pledged to deepen practical cooperation and strengthen strategic coordination as their top diplomats met in Beijing, agreeing to work together to address external challenges and promote cooperation among developing countries.

The commitment came during talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira as the two sides held the fifth China-Brazil Foreign Ministerial-Level Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue, according to a statement issued by the Chinese government.

Wang said China and Brazil, as major developing countries and important emerging economies, should expand practical cooperation, enhance strategic mutual trust and strengthen coordination in multilateral forums.

The Chinese foreign minister said the two countries should "jointly counter various external challenges" while promoting solidarity and cooperation among developing nations, according to Chinese state media.

Wang also called for closer alignment of development strategies and greater cooperation in safeguarding the common interests of the Global South, describing China-Brazil relations as increasingly strategic and global in significance.

For his part, Vieira reaffirmed Brazil's commitment to strengthening ties with China and expanding practical cooperation across various sectors. He also reiterated Brazil's adherence to the one-China principle, according to the Chinese government statement.

The two diplomats exchanged views on bilateral relations and international issues of mutual concern, emphasizing support for multilateralism, the UN-centered international system and reforms aimed at giving developing countries a greater voice in global governance.

The meeting comes as Beijing seeks to deepen relations with key partners across Latin America and the broader developing world amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

Vieira is visiting China from May 31 to June 2 at the invitation of the Chinese government.