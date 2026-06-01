Lebanon says Hezbollah agreed to US proposal for mutual halt to attacks with Israel

Smoke rises following Israeli bombardment on the village of Jibshit in southern Lebanon on May 23, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

Hezbollah has agreed to a US proposal for a mutual cessation of attacks with Israel, the Lebanese Embassy in Washington said in a statement on Monday.

Following a conversation between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Lebanese authorities received confirmation that Hezbollah had agreed to the US-backed proposal for a mutual halt to attacks, the statement said.

Under the arrangement, Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs would cease in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from launching attacks against Israel, with the ceasefire later expanding to cover all Lebanese territory, it added.

New rounds of US-mediated talks between Lebanese and Israeli representatives are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday to build on the development.