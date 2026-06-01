Italian president says Lebanese civilians ‘severely, unjustly’ affected by Middle East conflicts

Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday condemned ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, saying the "brutal" attacks are affecting Lebanon's civilian population while raising the risk of wider regional conflict.

"The chaos in the Middle East is unfortunately clear, serving as a reminder that harmful practices can spread rapidly and attract followers," Mattarella said in an address to the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Italian state.

He cited the ongoing conflict in Gaza as a "clear example," warning of the continued risk of a wider regional war stretching from Iran across the Middle East.

Mattarella said the crisis was already "severely and unjustly affecting civilian populations in Lebanon."

He warned that fueling resentment and hatred "will only lead us down the path of war and prolonged conflict."

"We can, in fact, decide whether to continue upholding the primacy of international law and the pursuit of shared solutions, or instead yield to a logic of confrontation and division," he added.

Israel has continued attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended for 45 days following indirect talks mediated by the US.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across the country.