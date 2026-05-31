Czech premier says country unlikely to meet NATO defense spending target

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said his country is unlikely to meet NATO's target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense, despite commitments made as a member of the alliance.

In an interview published on Sunday by the Financial Times, Babis said his support for US President Donald Trump could prove beneficial for the Czech Republic, describing himself as a "Trumpist."

The comments come after the Czech government faced criticism over a 2026 budget that allocates less than 2% of GDP to defense spending. Critics included the US ambassador to Prague and Czech President Petr Pavel.

Babis said he was among the last leaders in the region to openly back Trump and suggested that the relationship could work to the country's advantage.

NATO members have long been under pressure to meet the alliance's defense spending benchmark, a target that has been strongly championed by Washington.