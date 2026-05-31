Trump, al-Sharaa discuss sanctions relief, Syria’s reconstruction in phone call

US President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa discussed efforts to support Syria's recovery, reconstruction and regional stability during a phone call, according to the Syrian presidency.

Al-Sharaa told Trump that lifting the remaining sanctions on Syria would represent a fundamental step toward enabling the country's economic recovery and reconstruction, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.

Trump, in turn, stressed the importance of preserving stability and supporting Syria's recovery and rebuilding efforts, it said.

The US president also emphasized the need to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue to strengthen regional security and peace and to prevent further escalation in the region, according to the statement.

The two leaders discussed ongoing efforts to support Syria's recovery and reviewed regional developments during the call.