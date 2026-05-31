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News Americas Trump, al-Sharaa discuss sanctions relief, Syria’s reconstruction in phone call

Trump, al-Sharaa discuss sanctions relief, Syria’s reconstruction in phone call

US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in which they discussed supporting ‌the Syrian economy and the latest regional developments, the Syrian presidency said on Sunday.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published May 31,2026
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TRUMP, AL-SHARAA DISCUSS SANCTIONS RELIEF, SYRIA’S RECONSTRUCTION IN PHONE CALL
(AA File Photo)

US President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa discussed efforts to support Syria's recovery, reconstruction and regional stability during a phone call, according to the Syrian presidency.

Al-Sharaa told Trump that lifting the remaining sanctions on Syria would represent a fundamental step toward enabling the country's economic recovery and reconstruction, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.

Trump, in turn, stressed the importance of preserving stability and supporting Syria's recovery and rebuilding efforts, it said.

The US president also emphasized the need to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue to strengthen regional security and peace and to prevent further escalation in the region, according to the statement.

The two leaders discussed ongoing efforts to support Syria's recovery and reviewed regional developments during the call.