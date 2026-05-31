Iran says talks, message exchanges with US still ongoing

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that talks and exchanges of messages between Tehran and Washington remain ongoing.

In statements carried by state television, Araghchi said no final conclusions should be drawn until the discussions produce "clear and tangible results."

"Everything being said now is speculation and should not be taken seriously," he added.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Since then, the two sides have continued exchanging proposals and counterproposals in an effort to resume direct talks and end the conflict.



















