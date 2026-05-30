UN Security Council renews South Sudan sanctions

The UN Security Council renewed sanctions Friday on South Sudan for another year, extending an arms embargo, travel bans and asset freezes.

The 15-member Council adopted Resolution 2821 by a 9 - 6 vote, with six abstentions, with no votes against. China, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Pakistan, Russia and Somalia abstained.

The resolution extends the sanctions regime until May 31, 2027, and renewed the mandate of an expert panel assisting the South Sudan Sanctions Committee until July 1, 2027.

The US, which drafted the resolution, argued that the measures remain necessary due to the political and security conditions in the East African country and said progress in implementing a 2018 peace agreement had been limited.

"The lack of progress on the benchmarks and the continuing deterioration of the political and security situation" remains concerning, US deputy envoy Jennifer Locetta told the Council.

A report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the period between 2025 and 2026 had been the most difficult since the 2018 peace agreement was signed, citing stagnation and setbacks in key reform areas.

The resolution requests a new UN assessment by April 2027 on progress toward benchmarks, including security-sector reform, the formation of unified forces, disarmament efforts and arms management.

Several countries that abstained questioned the effectiveness of the sanctions.

Russia said the measures were hindering implementation of the peace agreement and limiting South Sudan's ability to prepare for planned elections.

China said the arms embargo had constrained the government's capacity to protect civilians and maintain stability, while African members urged a review of the restrictions.

South Sudan's representative also criticized the decision, saying the arms embargo limits the government's ability to protect civilians, secure borders and respond to threats from armed groups.

The representative urged the council to heed calls from the African Union and regional organizations to lift the sanctions regime.