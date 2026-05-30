Trump 'will only make a deal that is good for America' with Iran: White House

A White House official said Friday that US President Donald Trump would only pursue an Iran nuclear agreement on American terms, following a lengthy meeting in the Situation Room.

"President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his redlines," the official told Anadolu.

The official said the high-level meeting lasted approximately two hours and reaffirmed the administration's firm stance on Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

"Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon," the official added.

It came amid US-Iran nuclear negotiations, with Washington maintaining that any agreement must meet strict conditions set by the president.

Trump wrote earlier on his Truth Social platform that he would meet officials at the White House to make a "final determination" on a proposed deal to end the war with Iran.

He outlined several elements he said were included in the proposal, including an Iranian commitment to never obtain a nuclear weapon and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted commercial shipping.