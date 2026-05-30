Truck carrying Afghan returnees overturns, killing 18 in eastern Afghanistan

At least 18 people were killed and 30 others injured after a truck carrying Afghan returnees overturned in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, according to local security officials quoted by local media.

The accident occurred in the Sorkhakan area of Laghman province during the morning hours. Officials said the vehicle was transporting Afghans who had recently returned to the country when it overturned, leaving dozens of passengers trapped or injured.

According to local authorities, emergency teams and residents rushed to the scene to assist victims and transport the injured to nearby hospitals. Several of the wounded were reported to be in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could rise further.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, and authorities said an investigation had been launched. Security officials quoted by local media said preliminary information suggested the truck was carrying a large number of passengers at the time of the accident.

The incident highlights the risks faced by many Afghan returnees as thousands continue to re-enter the country from neighboring states, often traveling long distances under difficult conditions. Overcrowded vehicles, poor road infrastructure and limited transportation options have contributed to frequent traffic accidents across Afghanistan.

Road crashes remain a major cause of death and injury in the country, where mountainous terrain, aging highways and inadequate safety measures often combine to create hazardous travel conditions.