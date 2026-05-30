Israel rejects Lebanese demand to withdraw from southern Lebanon

Israel rejected a Lebanese demand for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon during US-mediated talks between the two sides, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported Friday.

The broadcaster, citing Israeli officials, said Lebanon raised the issue during discussions involving military representatives from both countries under US sponsorship.

Israel informed mediators that it would not withdraw, according to the report.

KAN said the talks also addressed the possibility of reaching a broader ceasefire arrangement that would include discussions on Hezbollah's weapons.

The broadcaster, citing Lebanese media reports, said Israeli and Lebanese military delegations are not holding direct talks, with all messages relayed through the US mediator.

Lebanon requested clarifications regarding terms used by Israel to justify its military operations, including "imminent danger" and "response to threats," according to the reports, which added that Israel is seeking a direct communication mechanism between the Israeli and Lebanese armies, as well as cooperation on the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Lebanon, however, rejects any direct coordination and maintains that the priority is ending Israeli attacks and ensuring compliance with arrangements pursued through US mediation.

KAN also reported that Israeli military representatives focused during the talks on Hezbollah drones and military facilities north of the Litani River.

According to the broadcaster, Israeli officials presented maps of sites they claimed belong to Hezbollah and urged the Lebanese army to dismantle them and confiscate weapons allegedly stored at the sites.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect April 17 and was extended for 45 days beginning May 17, following indirect talks mediated by the US.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,355 victims across the country.