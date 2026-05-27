VON DER LEYEN, ZELENSKY DISCUSS UKRAINES PATH TO EU MEMBERSHIP

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ⁠said on ⁠Wednesday she had discussed Ukraine's path to EU ⁠membership with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The coming weeks will be important to take decisive steps forward in the accession ⁠process," ⁠she said in a post on social media platform X.

Von der Leyen added that Europe ⁠continues to support Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

"Air defence and drone and ⁠counter-drone ‌capabilities ‌are among Europe's most ⁠urgent ‌defence priorities. And Ukraine ⁠will be fully ⁠integrated into ⁠these efforts," she said.









