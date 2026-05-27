 Contact Us
News World Von der Leyen, Zelensky discuss Ukraine's path to EU membership

Von der Leyen, Zelensky discuss Ukraine's path to EU membership

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that she held substantive talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding Kyiv’s direct path to full EU membership.

AFP WORLD
Published May 27,2026
Subscribe
VON DER LEYEN, ZELENSKY DISCUSS UKRAINES PATH TO EU MEMBERSHIP

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ⁠said on ⁠Wednesday she had discussed Ukraine's path to EU ⁠membership with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The coming weeks will be important to take decisive steps forward in the accession ⁠process," ⁠she said in a post on social media platform X.

Von der Leyen added that Europe ⁠continues to support Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

"Air defence and drone and ⁠counter-drone ‌capabilities ‌are among Europe's most ⁠urgent ‌defence priorities. And Ukraine ⁠will be fully ⁠integrated into ⁠these efforts," she said.