VON DER LEYEN, ZELENSKY DISCUSS UKRAINES PATH TO EU MEMBERSHIP

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday she had discussed Ukraine's path to EU membership with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"The coming weeks will be important to take decisive steps forward in the accession process," she said in a post on social media platform X.
Von der Leyen added that Europe continues to support Ukraine amid its war with Russia.
"Air defence and drone and counter-drone capabilities are among Europe's most urgent defence priorities. And Ukraine will be fully integrated into these efforts," she said.