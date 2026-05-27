Muslims across world celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims around the world marked the first day of Eid al-Adha on Wednesday, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, one of Islam's major religious holidays.

The holiday honors Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to God and his readiness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience. Muslims observe the occasion through prayers, meals, charitable giving, and gatherings with loved ones.

As part of the tradition, many families sacrifice an animal, such as a sheep, goat, or cow. The meat is then divided among relatives, neighbors, and people in need.

Eid al-Adha is also closely connected to the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Hajj rituals officially began Monday with pilgrims arriving in Mina, west of Saudi Arabia, amid extensive services and security measures aimed at facilitating the pilgrimage.

The six-day Hajj season includes the standing at Arafat on Tuesday, overnight stays in Muzdalifah, the symbolic stoning ritual and the farewell circumambulation at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

The ritual consists of several rituals, which are meant to symbolize the essential concepts of the Islamic faith, and to commemorate the trials of Prophet Abraham and his family.

In Türkiye, celebrations began with early morning prayers in mosques across the country.

Large crowds, including local and foreign tourists, gathered at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and Sultan Ahmed Mosque in Istanbul, forming long queues to enter for Eid prayers.

After the prayers, families and friends greeted one another and exchanged holiday wishes.

Muslims outside Türkiye also took part in Eid celebrations across many regions, from the Middle East to Asia.

In Azerbaijan, worshippers gathered in mosques in the capital Baku to pray for peace and prosperity for their country and the wider Islamic world.

Citizens flocked to mosques from the early hours of the morning and lined up to perform the Eid prayer.

Heavy crowds were observed in mosques throughout Baku, and in some places, worshippers performed their prayers in courtyards, gardens, and surrounding areas, as the mosques could not accommodate the entire congregation.

A large number of worshippers also gathered for Eid prayers at the historic Juma Mosque in the city of Sheki, which is renowned for its historical and natural beauty.

In Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Muslims observed the Eid al-Adha prayer in masjids and mosques.

Muslims from all parts of Kazakhstan flocked to mosques from the early hours of the morning to observe this blessed day, which symbolizes unity and brotherhood.

Imams delivered sermons to the congregation on the meaning and significance of Eid al-Adha, as well as the history and wisdom behind the ritual of sacrifice. Prayers were also offered for the country's peace, security, and prosperity.

Muslims in Kyrgyzstan performed Eid al-Adha prayers in city squares and mosques across the country.

In the capital Bishkek, citizens flocked to Ala-Too Square and Turdakun Usubaliyev Square, known as the "Old Square," to attend the Eid prayer.

Worshippers filled the squares and surrounding streets, laying out the prayer rugs they had brought with them across the squares and side streets.

Muslims in Balkan countries, including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia, Albania, and Kosovo, also celebrated Eid al-Adha with enthusiasm.

Thousands of Muslim worshippers gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem for Eid prayers amid a heavy Israeli police presence around the Old City.

"The number of worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque for this year's Eid al-Adha prayers was estimated at 140,000," the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem said.