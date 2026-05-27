Putin congratulates Muslims on occasion of Eid al-Adha

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Muslims on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday, praising their contribution to the country's social and cultural life.

In a congratulatory message published by the Kremlin, Putin said the holiday, rooted in centuries-old Islamic traditions, "calls believers to kindness and justice, mercy and piety."

"Following the precepts and centuries-old traditions of your ancestors, you widely celebrate this ancient holiday, which turns believers toward the origins of Islam," he said.

Putin also noted the active role played by Muslim organizations in Russia's public life, highlighting their efforts to strengthen family values, promote patriotism among younger generations, and implement educational and charitable initiatives.

"And, of course, your activity aimed at supporting the defenders of the Fatherland and their relatives deserves deep gratitude," he said.



