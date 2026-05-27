US deploys F-22 fighter jets, dozens of refueling aircraft in Israel

The US has deployed F-22 fighter jets and dozens of refueling aircraft across military facilities and airports in Israel in what Israeli media described Tuesday as an unprecedented military presence.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN, citing Israeli security sources, said Washington is interested in maintaining the deployment at least through the end of the year, in addition to longstanding US military forces stationed across the Middle East.

The broadcaster said satellite imagery reviewed over recent months showed an unprecedented deployment of US fighter jets and refueling aircraft inside Israel.

The analysis covered the period from the start of Israel's attacks on Iran on Feb. 28 through last week.

According to the report, F-22 fighter jets were deployed at Ovda Air Base in southern Israel, while dozens of US refueling aircraft were stationed at Ben Gurion and Ramon airports.

It said the aircraft are spread across multiple locations and are not expected to be withdrawn at this stage.

KAN said the deployment has raised concerns over its impact on civilian aviation and airport capacity.

Israel's Channel 12 previously reported that dozens of US refueling aircraft stationed at Ben Gurion and Ramon airports were already affecting airport operations and airline ticket prices.

The broadcaster also cited Civil Aviation Authority chief Shmuel Zakai as warning that Ben Gurion was being operated "as a military base rather than a civilian airport."

The report warned that continued deployment could complicate Israel's summer travel season and discourage foreign airlines from expanding flights.

KAN said the unusually large US deployment in Israel has remained intact since the ceasefire with Iran took effect last month.