Trump says US not satisfied yet on deal with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠on Wednesday ⁠told a cabinet meeting that Iran very much wanted ⁠to make a deal, but that the U.S. was not satisfied with it yet.

"Iran is very much intent, they ⁠want ⁠very much to make a deal. So far they haven't gotten there ... we're not satisfied with it, but ⁠we will be. We will be either that or we'll have to just finish the ⁠job," ‌Trump ‌told reporters at ⁠a ‌cabinet meeting at the White House.

"Iran would not get sanctions relief in exchange for giving up highly enriched uranium"

Trump ⁠said on Wednesday that ⁠Iran would not get sanctions relief in ⁠exchange ⁠for giving up highly enriched uranium, ⁠according to an interview with PBS ⁠News.





