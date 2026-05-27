Trump says US not satisfied yet on deal with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told a cabinet meeting that Iran very much wanted to make a deal, but that the U.S. was not satisfied with it yet.
"Iran is very much intent, they want very much to make a deal. So far they haven't gotten there ... we're not satisfied with it, but we will be. We will be either that or we'll have to just finish the job," Trump told reporters at a cabinet meeting at the White House.
Trump said on Wednesday that Iran would not get sanctions relief in exchange for giving up highly enriched uranium, according to an interview with PBS News.