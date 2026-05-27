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Lazio part ways with Maurizio Sarri for a second time

Maurizio Sarri left Lazio on Wednesday after agreeing to terminate his contract ahead of his expected switch to Atalanta. S.S. Lazio announces that a mutual agreement has been reached to terminate the contracts of Head Coach Maurizio Sarri and his coaching staff.

Reuters SPORTS
Published May 27,2026
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LAZIO PART WAYS WITH MAURIZIO SARRI FOR A SECOND TIME

Lazio have parted company with manager Maurizio Sarri by mutual consent, the Serie A ⁠side announced ⁠on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old veteran ended his second stint with the capital club ⁠after one season, which concluded with a Coppa Italia final defeat by Inter Milan and a ninth-place finish in Serie A.

His brief return contrasted sharply with Sarri's initial three-year ⁠tenure ⁠from 2021 to 2024, during which he had guided the side to a runners-up finish in the league in 2023 before leaving due to family ⁠matters.

Italian media reports said that Sarri will take over Atalanta in the near future, while former Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso is set ⁠to ‌take ‌charge at Lazio.

The change ⁠comes days ‌after AC Milan parted company with manager Massimiliano ⁠Allegri, a day ⁠after the Serie A ⁠season ended.