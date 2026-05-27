Muslims pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark 1st day of Eid al-Adha

The courtyards surrounding Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Wednesday-the first day of the four-day Eid al-Adha holiday-were packed with Muslim worshipers performing Eid prayers.

Eid-al-Adha commemorates the readiness of Prophet Ibrahim also known as Abraham to Christians and Jews to sacrifice his son on God's command.

Muslims on this day sacrifice animals to remember Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice, and the meat from those animals is distributed to the poor in the community.

This year's Eid al-Adha holiday one of the most important holidays in the Muslim calendar comes amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in force since October 2025.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, more than 880 people have been killed and over 2,645 injured in Israeli attacks since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was announced on Oct. 10.

The agreement was intended to halt Israel's war, which killed more than 72,000 people most of them women and children injured more than 172,000 and caused extensive destruction affecting approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure since October 2023.