Egyptian, Iranian presidents discuss efforts on Iran-US agreement

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed negotiations between Tehran and Washington to reach an agreement to restore regional stability, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency on Tuesday.

The statement said Sisi received a call from Pezeshkian as indirect negotiations between Iran and the US continue with mediation by regional and international actors.

Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's support for the negotiation track and reviewed Cairo's diplomatic contacts and efforts to facilitate talks and pave the way for a "final and comprehensive agreement" to end escalation and restore security.

The Egyptian president also referred to his participation in a call with US President Donald Trump and several Arab and regional leaders, reiterating Cairo's support for peaceful solutions to regional crises.

The statement said Sisi stressed Egypt's "categorical rejection of any aggression against the sovereignty of Gulf states or threats to their territorial integrity," while emphasizing the importance of avoiding miscalculations and allowing diplomacy sufficient opportunity.

Pezeshkian reviewed the course of negotiations and expressed appreciation for efforts by Egypt and regional parties to bridge the differences between Tehran and Washington.

The Iranian president stressed Tehran's commitment to strengthening relations with Arab countries, particularly Gulf Cooperation Council states, according to the statement.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended by Trump indefinitely.

Trump said Saturday that an agreement with Iran to end the war had been "largely negotiated" and was awaiting finalization.