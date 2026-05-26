Trump has annual medical exam, days before turning 80

US President Donald Trump went for his annual medical examination on Tuesday, days before his 80th birthday and amid mounting speculation about his health.

Republican Trump, the oldest president ever inaugurated, has repeatedly boasted about his mental and physical vigor compared to his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

But Trump's medical and dental check-up at the Walter Reed Military Hospital near Washington follows questions about his apparent sleepiness in meetings and bruising on his hand.

Trump arrived at the hospital at around 8:50 am (1250 GMT), an AFP reporter in the president's motorcade said. He is due to hold a policy meeting at 1:30 pm (1730 GMT) at the White House, according to daily guidance on his schedule, with the Iran war top of the agenda.

The White House normally releases a summary of presidential physicals within hours or days, but the extent of the detail it gives is entirely at its own discretion.

Billionaire Trump turns 80 on June 14 -- an event that will coincide with a UFC cage fight held on the White House lawn that is due to be watched by thousands of spectators.

Trump has long faced criticism over a lack of transparency about his health.

Trump underwent two medical check-ups last year, including a scheduled one in April and an unannounced hospital visit in October that sparked fresh speculation.

Last summer, the White House disclosed that Trump had been evaluated for swelling in his legs and diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency -- a common condition in which faulty vein valves allow blood to pool, causing swelling, cramping and skin changes.

The revelation came after Trump was seen with swollen ankles on a number of occasions.

Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has also often appeared with bruising on his right hand, usually covered with makeup.

The White House has attributed the marks to the aspirin he takes as part of a "standard" cardiovascular health regimen.

After his October check-up, Trump said an MRI taken during the visit showed his cardiovascular health was "excellent."

His doctor, US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, wrote in a letter released by the White House at the time that Trump's cardiac age "was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age."







