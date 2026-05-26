New report suggests rise of political prisoners in UK

British courts have imposed a combined 136 years of prison sentences in 256 cases involving climate activists and Palestine solidarity protesters since 2019, according to a new report published Tuesday.

The study found that UK authorities have increasingly relied on remand detention, contempt proceedings and lengthy custodial sentences against activists taking direct action over climate change and Israel's war on Gaza.

The study was jointly published by the Centre for Climate Crime and Climate Justice at Queen Mary University of London and Defend Our Juries.

"In the 256 cases where sentencing and remand data could be verified, the total amount of jail time imposed amounted to 136 years," according to the report, Britain's Political Prisoners.

It argued that recent years have seen significant changes in the legal and political landscape surrounding protest in Britain, with expanded anti-protest legislation and the increased use of civil legal mechanisms contributing to harsher penalties for protest-related activity.

"The report finds evidence that such measures have been supported by key industry and political interests tied to the British/Israeli arms industry and the fossil fuel industry and that the British government has been pressured directly by Elbit Systems and the Israeli government to deal more harshly with protesters."

It found that the average detention period was 28 weeks, equivalent to more than six months, while one in three protestors (34%) were jailed for six months or more.

Also, the figures showed that one in five (21%) were imprisoned for more than a year. In 60% of cases, final sentences were more lenient than the time already spent in custody on remand.

The report indicated that the most common category of offense leading to imprisonment was contempt of court, accounting for 40% of cases recorded and conspiracy offences accounted for 17% of cases analyzed.

"This report documents a remarkable shift in how protest is being policed and punished in Britain," said David Whyte of Centre for Climate Crime and Climate Justice at Queen Mary University.

"This report strips away the illusion that Britain remains committed to democratic principles," said Tim Crosland of Defend Our Juries.