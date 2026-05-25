Putin says Russia attaches 'great importance' to strengthening 'friendly ties' with African states

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said Moscow attaches "great importance" to strengthening its "traditionally friendly ties" with African states.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivered Putin's congratulatory message at a reception for African diplomatic corps members in Moscow to commemorate Africa Day.

The Russian president said African countries have achieved "impressive success" in economic and social development and are playing a growing role in addressing key international issues.

He also said cooperation within the African Union and regional organizations is expanding, while mechanisms for responding to local conflicts and crises are being developed and integration processes are advancing.

"We are united by the desire to build a just #MultipolarWorld based on genuine equality and the supremacy of international law, free from all forms of discrimination and diktat," Putin was quoted by the Foreign Ministry as saying in a statement.

He expressed confidence that the third Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled to take place in Moscow in October, would help outline new prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors.

"I will be glad to welcome African leaders in Moscow," Putin added.