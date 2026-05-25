World’s largest Zero Waste Forum to be held in Istanbul on June 5-7

Türkiye will host the world's largest civil environmental and zero-waste gathering in Istanbul next month as the second Zero Waste Forum is set to take place at Atatürk Airport on June 5-7.

The forum, organized within the framework of June 1-7 Zero Waste Week, will bring together ministers, international organizations, local governments, academics, private sector representatives, and civil society actors to discuss sustainable development, climate diplomacy, circular economy and zero waste policies, according to a statement from the Zero Waste Foundation.

The event is being organized under the auspices and vision of the Turkish first lady, Emine Erdoğan, founder of the Zero Waste Movement, chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, and honorary president of the foundation.

GLOBAL PARTICIPATION EXPECTED



Organizers said the forum, held in partnership with the UN and led by the Zero Waste Foundation, has emerged as one of the world's largest civil platforms focused on environmental issues and zero-waste policies.

More than 5,000 high-level participants from over 180 countries are expected to attend, including over 120 ministers and more than 200 mayors.

The three-day event aims to position the zero-waste approach not only as an environmental issue but also as a pillar of economic resilience, development, and international cooperation.

Samed Ağırbaş, president of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 high-level climate champion, said the forum demonstrates the global reach achieved by the Zero Waste Movement under Emine Erdoğan's leadership.

"All UN organizations are principal stakeholders of the Zero Waste Forum. The World Bank is a principal stakeholder. Harvard University, Oxford, and Yale are also principal stakeholders," Ağırbaş said.

He noted that more than 120 ministers are expected to attend the forum, compared to 72 ministers who participated in last year's UN Climate Conference, saying the turnout reflects Istanbul's growing role as an international center for global dialogue.

Ağırbaş also said the forum's final declaration is expected to be signed by more than 180 countries.

WORLD BANK, WEF AMONG PARTNERS



The World Bank and the World Economic Forum (WEF) are among the forum's main partners, with the World Bank set to participate with a 30-member delegation, one of the institution's largest representations at a single event, according to organizers.

Harvard, Oxford, and Yale universities will also contribute to the forum's scientific and technical discussions.

MINISTERIAL SESSIONS TO FOCUS ON SUSTAINABILITY



Three high-level ministerial sessions will focus on energy and natural resources, agriculture and forestry, and industry and technology.

The sessions will discuss issues such as the future of energy policies, sustainable food systems, natural resource protection, production process redesign, and technological transformation strategies.

Ağırbaş said topics expected to be discussed at COP31 will also be addressed during the forum, including the integration of zero-waste policies into the global climate agenda.

He added that 10 young people from Kibera, one of Nairobi's largest informal settlements, will attend the forum to share challenges faced by disadvantaged communities.