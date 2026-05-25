US, Iran could finalize deal 'maybe today,' says Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that there might be news "maybe today" in the talks between Iran and the US to end the war.

"Work still in progress. We thought we might have some news last night, maybe today…," Rubio told reporters in the Indian capital New Delhi, as he flew to the Indian city of Agra to visit the landmark Taj Mahal.

The US diplomat said there is "a pretty solid thing on the table in terms of their ability to open up the straits, get the straits open, enter into a very real, significant, time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matters."

"Hopefully we can pull it off," he said.

Rubio, who is on a four-day visit to India, said US President Donald Trump is not "going to make a bad deal," and the US is going to give "diplomacy every chance to succeed."

"As the President (Trump) said, he's not in a hurry; he's not going to make a bad deal. I mean, the President is not going to make a bad agreement. So let's see what happens. We're going to give diplomacy every chance to succeed before we explore the alternative," he said.





