Malaysia prepared to take Israel to ICJ over treatment of Gaza flotilla activists

The Malaysian government is prepared to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the alleged kidnapping and torture of activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla, local media reported Monday.

Amirudin Shari, chief minister of the Malaysian state of Selangor, said Kuala Lumpur will initiate proceedings as soon as lawyers complete the collection of information and supporting evidence, the Malay Mail reported.

Over 400 international activists aboard the flotilla, which aimed to break Israel's naval blockade on Gaza to deliver aid, were attacked and detained by Israeli forces last week in international waters.

"We will not remain silent, we will not stop. While the legal team gathers all documentation on violations of international law, they (flotilla participants) were kidnapped more than once, they were tortured," Amirudin said while speaking at the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 homecoming ceremony at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

"We will bring this to the international court, we will continue diplomatic pressure, and we will also travel across Malaysia," he said.

Amirudin said the legal action follows alleged acts of brutality, including kidnapping and torture involving flotilla activists, particularly Malaysian participants.

He added that the move will be followed by continued diplomatic pressure by the government to demand the "full liberation" of Gaza.

Amirudin said that although the GSF 2.0 mission has concluded, Malaysia and Selangor's commitment to the Palestinian cause will continue.

There are plans to bring international conferences related to Palestine to Malaysia in the future to strengthen advocacy efforts, he said.

He added that Sumud 3.0 will continue the struggle until the blockade on Gaza is lifted.





