UN chief expresses concern about developments in Bolivia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern Thursday amid growing unrest about Bolivia's economic difficulties.

"The secretary-general is following developments in Bolivia with concern, including reports of violence and protests that have disrupted essential services," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Guterres "encourages all relevant actors to engage in inclusive and constructive dialogue to address grievances peacefully, with a view to de‑escalating tensions and safeguarding the country's democracy and stability," said Dujarric.

Recent protests in Bolivia have escalated concerning the government's economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and plans for broader market liberalization.

Demonstrators aligned with former President Evo Morales have reached La Paz, demanding current President Rodrigo Paz's resignation. Protesters have also blocked key transport routes across the country. The roadblocks have disrupted supplies of food, fuel and medicine, triggering shortages in several major cities.