Saudi, Syrian foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties over phone

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani (L) meeting with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Riyadh, Jan. 2, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

Saudi Arabia said Thursday that Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani to discuss bilateral relations.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the two diplomats discussed bilateral ties and developments of common interests, without giving further details.

The call came as Syria's new administration works to expand cooperation with regional and international partners following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.

Assad fled to Russia, marking the end of the Baath Party's rule since 1963. A transitional administration headed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa took office in January 2025.