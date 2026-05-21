Sacred Buddhist hall on Japan’s Miyajima Island destroyed by fire

A sacred hall linked to the Buddhist monk Kukai was destroyed in a fire Wednesday on Japan's Miyajima Island, according to authorities, cited by Jiji Press.

Firefighters received an emergency call early Wednesday with reports of flames at Reikado Hall, part of the Daishoin Temple in Hatsukaichi.

The fire spread to nearby woodland around Mount Misen, but no injuries were reported, according to police and firefighters.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Reikado Hall was known for housing the "eternal flame," which temple officials said had been continuously burning for nearly 1,200 years since Kukai, also known as Kobo Daishi, lit it during a Buddhist goma prayer ritual.

Daishoin Temple belongs to the Omuro School of Shingon Buddhism, founded by Kukai in 806.