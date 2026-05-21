Türkiye to continue defending peace, humanity against ‘genocide networks’: President Erdogan

Türkiye will continue defending "common values of humanity" against the "genocide networks" killing civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Speaking at EFES-2026 Combined, Joint, and Live-Fire Field Exercise in the western city of Izmir, Erdogan stressed that while pessimistic scenarios are being written about the future, Ankara is striving to position the country as a key actor in every field, especially in regional peace.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to stand for peace and stability against those investing in war and chaos," he said.





