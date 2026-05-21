Poland summons Israeli charge d’affaires to demand apology over treatment of Gaza flotilla activists

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced Thursday that the Israeli charge d'affaires in Warsaw would be summoned immediately to be demanded apology over National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's treatment of Gaza flotilla activists.

"I have instructed that Israel's charge d'affaires in Warsaw be summoned immediately to convey our outrage and to demand an apology for the extremely inappropriate conduct of a member of the Israeli government," Sikorski said through US social media company X.

He voiced Poland's condemnation over Israeli authorities' treatment of activists, and demanded the Polish nationals' immediate release while calling for treatment "in accordance with international standards."

"The fact that the Foreign Ministry had advised Polish citizens against traveling to Israel and Palestine does not mean that we accept violations of their rights and dignity. The safety of our citizens remains our highest priority," Sikorski added.

Sikorski's remarks came after Ben-Gvir posted a video on social media showing himself taunting the pro-Palestinian activists, who were zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The minister sparked outrage both domestically and internationally after he posted the minute-long video.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a new attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007.





