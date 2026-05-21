Many NATO members 'not spending enough' to support Ukraine: NATO

Many NATO members are not contributing enough money to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's full-scale invasion, the alliance's chief Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

Aid to Ukraine "is not evenly distributed now within NATO. There is a limited amount of countries, including Sweden which is really punching above its weight when it comes to the support for Ukraine, and other countries like Canada and Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway and also a couple of others", Rutte told reporters in the Swedish city of Helsingborg ahead of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting.

"But there are also many not spending enough when it comes to the support for Ukraine," he said.